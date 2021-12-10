Five parks to be opened soon after renovation : Admin Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that rehabilitation work of parks was underway in the metropolis and five parks have been opened in different places after renovation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that rehabilitation work of parks was underway in the metropolis and five parks have been opened in different places after renovation.

The Administrator said this while talking to media persons after inaugurating Urban Forest and Basketball Ground at Shereen Jinnah Colony here.

He said that tree plantation and planting of seasonal flowers on green belts of 106 major roads of the city was also in progress.

He said that the roads of Shereen Jinnah Colony were broken in the past but now green belts have been made by removing garbage from here.

He said that Sindh government had come up with mega projects for Karachi and new buses were coming to Karachi in January 2022, adding that more buses would come in two months.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said"Sindh government is constructing 15 new roads in the site area."A large number of concerned officials, sports personalities and people of the area were also present on the occasion.