UrduPoint.com

Five Parks To Be Opened Soon After Renovation : Admin Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:18 PM

Five parks to be opened soon after renovation : Admin Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that rehabilitation work of parks was underway in the metropolis and five parks have been opened in different places after renovation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that rehabilitation work of parks was underway in the metropolis and five parks have been opened in different places after renovation.

The Administrator said this while talking to media persons after inaugurating Urban Forest and Basketball Ground at Shereen Jinnah Colony here.

He said that tree plantation and planting of seasonal flowers on green belts of 106 major roads of the city was also in progress.

He said that the roads of Shereen Jinnah Colony were broken in the past but now green belts have been made by removing garbage from here.

He said that Sindh government had come up with mega projects for Karachi and new buses were coming to Karachi in January 2022, adding that more buses would come in two months.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said"Sindh government is constructing 15 new roads in the site area."A large number of concerned officials, sports personalities and people of the area were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sports Progress SITE January Media From Government

Recent Stories

Carlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Ches ..

Carlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion

12 seconds ago
 Int'l Human Rights Day observed to promote equalit ..

Int'l Human Rights Day observed to promote equality, peace

15 seconds ago
 History-chasing Hamilton tops Abu Dhabi practice

History-chasing Hamilton tops Abu Dhabi practice

16 seconds ago
 WAPDA decides to execute another water project in ..

WAPDA decides to execute another water project in Balochistan: Lt Gen (R) Muzamm ..

20 seconds ago
 RPO vows to address public grievances during open ..

RPO vows to address public grievances during open court

4 minutes ago
 11 legislators including Bilawal fined for violati ..

11 legislators including Bilawal fined for violating code of conduct

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.