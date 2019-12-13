Five passengers died, eight injured in bus-pickup van collision

At least five persons died and eight others injured as a pickup van carrying tomatoes collided with a passenger bus on Daraban road near grid station here on Thursday's late night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :At least five persons died and eight others injured as a pickup van carrying tomatoes collided with a passenger bus on Daraban road near grid station here on Thursday's late night.

According to police, a mini truck transporting tomatoes from Quetta during late Thursday night when it rammed into a passenger bus (BSA-783) which was coming from opposite direction from Islamabad to Quetta, via Dera Ismail Khan.

As result, eight passengers were injured and five died including conductor Fahim Khan, Amin Khan, Syed Rehman Bhattani, Lal Khan and one an unidentified person.

After receiving information about the accident, SHO Darban police station Inspector Syed Mar Jan along with his team rushed to the site and started rescue operation along with Pak-army personnel and shifted the injured to hospitals for medical treatment.

The police registered a case against both drivers of the vehicles and started further formalities.