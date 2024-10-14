Five 'passengers' Held At Multan Airport
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 07:42 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) FIA Immigration conducted a raid at Multan airport, arresting five passengers, including three women, who were allegedly going to Saudi Arabia for begging.
The individuals were set to travel to Saudi Arabia on different flights. Those detained include Shahid Abbas, Adnan Haider, Samira Bibi, Shahnaz Mai, and Amna Mai, hailing from various areas of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Vehari, and Jhang, said official sources.
