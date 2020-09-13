Five passengers hurt as van overturned

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Atleast five passengers sustained injuries as passenger van overturned after its tyres burst near Daidhlaal Rohilanwali Alipur road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a passenger van was on its way when suddenly its tyres burst and it went uncontrolled and turned turtle at Alipur road.

As a result, five passengers sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and provided first-aid to the passengers on the spot. While no human loss was reported in the incident.