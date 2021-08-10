Five passengers tested positive for coronavirus at MIAP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Five passengers travelling by Saudi Airline from Jeddah to Multan were tested positive for coronavirus at Multan International Airport (MIAP) here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Saad Bin Ayub told APP that five passengers including a kid were tested positive for COVID-19 this morning at Multan Airport.

He stated that Saudi Airline SV-800 was carrying 186 passengers, adding that five passengers were tested positive during checking at the airport.

Four have been advised to quarantine while fifth passenger, who is a kid, has been sent to home, he informed.