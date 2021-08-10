UrduPoint.com

Five Passengers Tested Positive For Coronavirus At MIAP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Five passengers tested positive for coronavirus at MIAP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Five passengers travelling by Saudi Airline from Jeddah to Multan were tested positive for coronavirus at Multan International Airport (MIAP) here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Saad Bin Ayub told APP that five passengers including a kid were tested positive for COVID-19 this morning at Multan Airport.

He stated that Saudi Airline SV-800 was carrying 186 passengers, adding that five passengers were tested positive during checking at the airport.

Four have been advised to quarantine while fifth passenger, who is a kid, has been sent to home, he informed.

Related Topics

Multan Jeddah Saudi From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police attend to 103 cases of child abuse an ..

Dubai Police attend to 103 cases of child abuse and negligence

5 minutes ago
 Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 62 ..

Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 622 million in first half of 202 ..

50 minutes ago
 Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

1 hour ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

1 hour ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.