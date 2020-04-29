UrduPoint.com
Five Patients Lose Battle Against Virus At Nishtar Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:21 PM

Five more patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours while 25 positive cases were admitted with the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Five more patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours while 25 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said a total of 17 patients died of COVID-19 so far at Nishtar Hospital.

He informed that 38 medical staff including 29 doctors, four nurses and and five paramedics who were tested positive, are under treatment at the hospital.

No positive patient is critical, he said adding that ward no 12 has been dedicated for the serious patients of Coronavirus.

