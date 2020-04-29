Five patients lose battle against virus at Nishtar Hospital

Five more patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours while 25 positive cases were admitted with the health facility

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said a total of 17 patients died of COVID-19 so far at Nishtar Hospital.

He informed that 38 medical staff including 29 doctors, four nurses and and five paramedics who were tested positive, are under treatment at the hospital.

No positive patient is critical, he said adding that ward no 12 has been dedicated for the serious patients of Coronavirus.