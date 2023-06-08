Five peddlers held drug crackdown against drug mafia

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The police during crackdown against drugs mafia, arrested five peddlers, one among them female and recovered huge quantity of drugs.

The police said that on a tip off, a police party led by Station House Officer Sarmad Ilyas in Taxila arrested Younas, Ayesia Bano, Waqar and Zahid while the Wah Saddar Police arrested Ajmal and recovered over 4 kilogram hashish and ice.