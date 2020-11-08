UrduPoint.com
Five People Died In Hazara In Different Incidents

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :At least five people died in three different incidents in Mansehra and Kohistan today.

According to the police spokesman, in the first incident a 14-years old girl Rukhsana daughter of Fareed was killed at home in the areas of Shankiyari police station. The girl was adopted by the Wali ur Rehman resident of Manda Gucha Mansehra. After the incident, he informed police that the girl a committed suicide later he changed his statement.

Shankiyari police during the initial investigation found a bullet hole in the head of Rukhsana and arrested the two nephews of the Wali ur Rehman on the doubt of killing the girl.

In another incident two motorcyclists, Muhammad Iqbal and Ehtisham lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a Suzuki High roof at Koza Banda. Both sustained serious injuries and were referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad in critical condition where they lost their lives while shifting to the hospital.

Two labours buried under the debris of a hill in village Thoti Tehsil Kundian Kohistan when they were working alongside.

Police rescue 1122 and locals have started recue operation but failed to recover the dead bodies of ill-fated labours those were identified as Jahanzeb son of Sawal Faqeer and Sher Alam son of Phoos.

