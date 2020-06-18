Five people died in two different incidents in Hazara

At least five people Thursday died and six others injured in two different incidents in district Abbottabad and Manshera

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :At least five people Thursday died and six others injured in two different incidents in district Abbottabad and Manshera.

According to the police sources in the first incident which took place at village Chkian an area of Lassan Nawab police station district Manshera two groups opened fire on each other owing to a domestic dispute where three people including two real brothers have died and six others have been critically injured.

The dead persons were identified as two real brothers Nasir and Afzal Khan while the third assassinated person was identified as Gul Naz Bibi. Lassan Nawab police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the hospital where after completion of medicolegal formalities handed over to the family.

In another incident two tourists of Multan and Chakwal lost their lives in Sajjikot waterfall, police sources told to the media that a group of friends from Punjab visited the water where two friends Talha Shafqat son of Shafqat Mahmood resident of Jatli Chakwal and Muhammad Usman son of Karam Elahi resident of Jhang Multan drowned in the lake while swimming.

The locals have recovered the dead bodies of ill-fated tourists and offered their funeral prayer in the village Sajjikot and later handed over to the families.