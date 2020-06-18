UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five People Died In Two Different Incidents In Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:35 PM

Five people died in two different incidents in Hazara

At least five people Thursday died and six others injured in two different incidents in district Abbottabad and Manshera

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :At least five people Thursday died and six others injured in two different incidents in district Abbottabad and Manshera.

According to the police sources in the first incident which took place at village Chkian an area of Lassan Nawab police station district Manshera two groups opened fire on each other owing to a domestic dispute where three people including two real brothers have died and six others have been critically injured.

The dead persons were identified as two real brothers Nasir and Afzal Khan while the third assassinated person was identified as Gul Naz Bibi. Lassan Nawab police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the hospital where after completion of medicolegal formalities handed over to the family.

In another incident two tourists of Multan and Chakwal lost their lives in Sajjikot waterfall, police sources told to the media that a group of friends from Punjab visited the water where two friends Talha Shafqat son of Shafqat Mahmood resident of Jatli Chakwal and Muhammad Usman son of Karam Elahi resident of Jhang Multan drowned in the lake while swimming.

The locals have recovered the dead bodies of ill-fated tourists and offered their funeral prayer in the village Sajjikot and later handed over to the families.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Dead Fire Police Abbottabad Punjab Water Police Station Died Jhang Nasir Chakwal Afzal Khan Prayer Family Media From

Recent Stories

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

56 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

56 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

2 hours ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

2 hours ago

Fuel crisis committee case: Islamabad High Court s ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.