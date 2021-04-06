Five people gunned down over old enmity

Five persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Degree Warsha Khail of Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue and Police sources informed on Tuesday

According to details, two rival groups opened fire on each other to settle old dispute which resulted in killing of five persons on the spot.

The Police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area for collection of evidence along with details behind this gruesome murders.

As per initial inquiry report, the two groups had held old enmity over some issues. Further investigations are underway.