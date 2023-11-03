Five people hurt as vehicle overturned

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) At least five persons sustained injuries as mini vehicle turned turtle after its tyre burst near Qadirpur Raan here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a mini vehicle was on its way when suddenly tyre burst and it turned turtle near Qadirpur Raan.

As a result, five persons sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Saleem, Ali Raza, Abid Ali, Saif-ur-Rehman and Zahid.