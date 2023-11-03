Open Menu

Five People Hurt As Vehicle Overturned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Five people hurt as vehicle overturned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) At least five persons sustained injuries as mini vehicle turned turtle after its tyre burst near Qadirpur Raan here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a mini vehicle was on its way when suddenly tyre burst and it turned turtle near Qadirpur Raan.

As a result, five persons sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Saleem, Ali Raza, Abid Ali, Saif-ur-Rehman and Zahid.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicle Abid Ali Mini

Recent Stories

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

14 minutes ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

40 minutes ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

1 hour ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

1 hour ago
Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee ..

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of miscond ..

2 hours ago
 ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan