Open Menu

Five People Hurt In Grenade Attack On PPP’s Candidate Election Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Five people hurt in grenade attack on PPP’s candidate election office

At least five people were injured in a grenade attack on the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party’s election office located in the Sariab area of Quetta city on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) At least five people were injured in a grenade attack on the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party’s election office located in the Sariab area of Quetta city on Wednesday.

According to Police, unidentified attackers had plunged a grenade at the election office of Haji Ali Madad Jattak and managed to flee the scene. The injured persons were identified as Ghulam Ullah, Nasrullah, Muhammad Javed, Abdul Latif, and Ubaidullah, adding that they were shifted to the Provincial Sundeman Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali has strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on Sariab Road Quetta.

In a statement, he said that miscreant elements cannot weaken the ambitions of the people. Jamali said that the war against terrorism will continue until the restoration of peace and no one should be allowed to sabotage the law and order situation. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the citizens injured in the attack.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Quetta Police Law And Order Road Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehensi ..

Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..

15 minutes ago
 Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity ..

Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water

15 minutes ago
 Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

15 minutes ago
 No public gatherings allowed without prior permiss ..

No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communica ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..

17 minutes ago
 Applied research to attract funding for universiti ..

Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman

17 minutes ago
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza

Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza

17 minutes ago
 5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

15 minutes ago
 Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris

Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris

15 minutes ago
 PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

17 minutes ago
 Country economy could be stabilized by strengtheni ..

Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector

15 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot i ..

Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan