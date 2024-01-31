Five people hurt in grenade attack on PPP’s candidate election office

At least five people were injured in a grenade attack on the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party’s election office located in the Sariab area of Quetta city on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) At least five people were injured in a grenade attack on the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party’s election office located in the Sariab area of Quetta city on Wednesday.

According to Police, unidentified attackers had plunged a grenade at the election office of Haji Ali Madad Jattak and managed to flee the scene. The injured persons were identified as Ghulam Ullah, Nasrullah, Muhammad Javed, Abdul Latif, and Ubaidullah, adding that they were shifted to the Provincial Sundeman Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali has strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on Sariab Road Quetta.

In a statement, he said that miscreant elements cannot weaken the ambitions of the people. Jamali said that the war against terrorism will continue until the restoration of peace and no one should be allowed to sabotage the law and order situation. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the citizens injured in the attack.