Five People Hurt In Grenade Attack On PPP’s Candidate Election Office
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM
At least five people were injured in a grenade attack on the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party’s election office located in the Sariab area of Quetta city on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) At least five people were injured in a grenade attack on the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party’s election office located in the Sariab area of Quetta city on Wednesday.
According to Police, unidentified attackers had plunged a grenade at the election office of Haji Ali Madad Jattak and managed to flee the scene. The injured persons were identified as Ghulam Ullah, Nasrullah, Muhammad Javed, Abdul Latif, and Ubaidullah, adding that they were shifted to the Provincial Sundeman Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.
Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali has strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on Sariab Road Quetta.
In a statement, he said that miscreant elements cannot weaken the ambitions of the people. Jamali said that the war against terrorism will continue until the restoration of peace and no one should be allowed to sabotage the law and order situation. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the citizens injured in the attack.
Recent Stories
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..
Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water
Macron calls for a less regulated Europe
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector
Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Int ..15 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water15 minutes ago
-
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC15 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar ina ..17 minutes ago
-
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman17 minutes ago
-
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza17 minutes ago
-
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins15 minutes ago
-
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris15 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs17 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring peaceful atmosphere during elections15 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP emphasizes role of call agents as ambassadors of empathy, support14 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 14.93m more from 491 defaulters14 minutes ago