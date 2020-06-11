UrduPoint.com
Five People Hurt In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Five people hurt in road mishap

At least five persons sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and car near Shamkot National Highways on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and car near Shamkot National Highways on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a car after being hit by a bus collided with a motorcycle near Shamkot.

In a result, five persons riding on motorcycle sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak1550 hrs

