Five people hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and car near Shamkot National Highways on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a car after being hit by a bus collided with a motorcycle near Shamkot.

In a result, five persons riding on motorcycle sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

