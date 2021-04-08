Five people hurt over brawl

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups over some issue at Tariqabad arae here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two neighbourer families started quarrelling over water dispute at Tariqabad arae.

As a result, five persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted four injured to Nishtar hospital while provided first aid to one minor injured on the spot.