Five people injure in collision

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :At least five people were injured when carray daba collided with car near Turkey bypass, Muzaffargarh cityhere on Friday.

Rescuers shifted injured persons including Mrs Iqbal, 30, Shabana, wife of Mahboob, 30, Yasir, son of Shan, Muhammad Umar, 30 and Farhan, son of Yasir Umar, 26, were removed to district headquarters hospital for providing emergency treatment.

All of the injured people were stated to be belonged to Shah Jamal, suburban town of the district.

Cause of the accident couldn't be discovered as yet.