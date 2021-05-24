UrduPoint.com
Five People Injured In Quetta IED Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:07 PM

Five people injured in Quetta IED blast

At least five persons were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Bashir Chowk on Qambarani Road here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :At least five persons were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Bashir Chowk on Qambarani Road here on Monday.

According to police sources, unknown men had planted the IED near Bashir Chowk, which went off leaving five persons injured, who were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

The law enforcement agencies reached the site soon after the blast and cordoned off the entire area.

The injured were identified as Nizamuddin, Najeebullah, Hafiz Gull, Khan and Bilal.

