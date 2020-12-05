UrduPoint.com
Five People Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:46 PM

Atleast five people including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between trailer and bus near Darkhana Interchange M-4 Kabirwala on Saturday

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a bus collided with trailer near Darkhana Interchange M-4 Kabirwala in which five persons sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as Allah Ditta, Ghulam Qamar, Parveen, Khurrum and Irshad.

