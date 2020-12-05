Five people injured in road mishap

Atleast five people including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between trailer and bus near Darkhana Interchange M-4 Kabirwala on Saturday

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Atleast five people including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between trailer and bus near Darkhana Interchange M-4 Kabirwala on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a bus collided with trailer near Darkhana Interchange M-4 Kabirwala in which five persons sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as Allah Ditta, Ghulam Qamar, Parveen, Khurrum and Irshad.