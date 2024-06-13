Five People Injured In Traffic Accident In Mansehra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Five people including 2 women were injured in a traffic accident near Kotkay Bridge in Mansehra on Thursday, private news channel and Rescue 1122 official reported.
According to details, the ambulance and medical team of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the accident site after receiving the information.
The accident occurred due to brake failure of the vehicle, as a result of which 30 year old Imtiaz, 25 year old Salim, 10 year old Umar and 2 women were injured.
The rescue medical team provided the first aid to the injured immediately and shifted them to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.
