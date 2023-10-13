Five people killed in a road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Five people died in a collision between a car and a trailer on Noor Shah Talai Road in Kot Addu on Friday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the vehicle collided with the trailer coming from behind standing on the road.

According to information, the occupants of the car were killed on the spot.

The deceased were heading to their home in Kot Addu from Multan and were identified as Muhammad Iqbal (32), Ghulam Qasim (50), Saeed (35), Bilal (45) and Ghulam Fareed (35), the sources informed.

The rescuers shifted the bodies to THQ after legal procedure.

Saddar Police Station registered an FIR of the accident.

