Open Menu

Five People Killed In A Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Five people killed in a road accident

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Five people died in a collision between a car and a trailer on Noor Shah Talai Road in Kot Addu on Friday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the vehicle collided with the trailer coming from behind standing on the road.

According to information, the occupants of the car were killed on the spot.

The deceased were heading to their home in Kot Addu from Multan and were identified as Muhammad Iqbal (32), Ghulam Qasim (50), Saeed (35), Bilal (45) and Ghulam Fareed (35), the sources informed.

The rescuers shifted the bodies to THQ after legal procedure.

Saddar Police Station registered an FIR of the accident.

APP/kmr/mjk

Related Topics

Multan Accident Police Station Road Vehicle Car Died Kot Addu Rescue 1122 FIR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

2 hours ago
 National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

10 hours ago
 Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

11 hours ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

11 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

11 hours ago
All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

11 hours ago
 HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

11 hours ago
 World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

11 hours ago
 Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

11 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

11 hours ago
 De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Austra ..

De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia in World Cup

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan