Five People Killed In Firing Over Old Enmity In Sheikhupura

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:16 PM

Five people killed in firing over old enmity in Sheikhupura

5 people were gunned down over an old enmity due to property dispute in Safdarabad, area of Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) 5 people were gunned down over an old enmity due to property dispute in Safdarabad, area of Sheikhupura.As per media reports, two groups identified as Ishtiaq group and Bagga Group were engaged in d an old enmity over property dispute.

5 people of Ishtiaq Group were on their way to Faisalabad to appear before the court when some unknown armed masked men riding on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing at people sitting in the car.As a result, five people died on the spot.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities.According to police, Ishtiaq group had killed father and son of Shafi group and now the rival group gunned down five people in order to take revenge.

.25 people have been killed till yet due to an old enmity of these two groups.

