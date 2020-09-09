UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Percent Job Quota To Be Ensured For Minorities.: Wazirzada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:01 PM

Five percent job quota to be ensured for minorities.: Wazirzada

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Wazirzada has said that two percent quota has been allocated for minority community students in all colleges of the province while five percent quota was allocated for recruitment in government departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Wazirzada has said that two percent quota has been allocated for minority community students in all colleges of the province while five percent quota was allocated for recruitment in government departments.

He said this during a meeting with National Lobbying Delegation for minority rights here at his office.

The delegation included Haroon Sarfadial, Khalid Shehzad, Asif Aqeel, Romana Bashir and other members..

On the occasion, the Special Assistant informed the delegation that the provincial government has already passed a resolution from assembly for two percent quota for minority students for admission in colleges of the province which is being implemented.

He said that soon all the universities and other institutions of higher learning in the province would also be allocated quotas for minorities.

Wazirzada said that an integrated strategy has already been formulated under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to ensure the rights of minorities in the province.

The Special Assistant said that work on housing schemes for the minority community would be started soon, under which housing schemes for minorities would be started in the headquarters of all the Newly merged tribal districts and in other four settled districts of the province.

Wazirzada told the delegation that the provincial government has also allocated funds for the livelihood and marriage grants for Minority. He said that annual stipend of RS. 30'000 has also being given to minority religious scholars so as to encourage them.

He said that apart from the minority MPAs of the provincial government, other members of the provincial assembly were also taking steps for the rights of minorities.

He further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, we will make the prosperity and development of the minority community possible.

The delegation appreciated and thanked the provincial government for the steps taken for the development of the minority community.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Provincial Assembly Marriage All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, DIAC, DKP establish collaboration on envir ..

35 minutes ago

Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan to be finalized next ..

1 hour ago

MBZUAI set to welcome global cohort of students fr ..

1 hour ago

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs partic ..

1 hour ago

TCL launches Pakistan's first Certified 8K UHD QLE ..

1 hour ago

Business community asked to capitalize investment ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.