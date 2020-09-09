Five percent job quota to be ensured for minorities.: Wazirzada

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Wazirzada has said that two percent quota has been allocated for minority community students in all colleges of the province while five percent quota was allocated for recruitment in government departments.

He said this during a meeting with National Lobbying Delegation for minority rights here at his office.

The delegation included Haroon Sarfadial, Khalid Shehzad, Asif Aqeel, Romana Bashir and other members..

On the occasion, the Special Assistant informed the delegation that the provincial government has already passed a resolution from assembly for two percent quota for minority students for admission in colleges of the province which is being implemented.

He said that soon all the universities and other institutions of higher learning in the province would also be allocated quotas for minorities.

Wazirzada said that an integrated strategy has already been formulated under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to ensure the rights of minorities in the province.

The Special Assistant said that work on housing schemes for the minority community would be started soon, under which housing schemes for minorities would be started in the headquarters of all the Newly merged tribal districts and in other four settled districts of the province.

Wazirzada told the delegation that the provincial government has also allocated funds for the livelihood and marriage grants for Minority. He said that annual stipend of RS. 30'000 has also being given to minority religious scholars so as to encourage them.

He said that apart from the minority MPAs of the provincial government, other members of the provincial assembly were also taking steps for the rights of minorities.

He further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, we will make the prosperity and development of the minority community possible.

The delegation appreciated and thanked the provincial government for the steps taken for the development of the minority community.