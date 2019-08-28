UrduPoint.com
Five Persons Arrested For Stealing Electricity

Wed 28th August 2019

Five persons arrested for stealing electricity

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against illegal use of electricity and power defaulters in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against illegal use of electricity and power defaulters in the province.

The company's spokesman said that on the special directions of SE Pesco Khyer circle Task Force teams along with heavy contingents of police, Pesco personal carried out an operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder.

During the operation, he said the teams removed more than 15 direct hooks in the area and arrested two persons for using direct hooks after proper FIRs against them.

During checking one span LT conductor was removed while using direct hooks besides removing 20 KW stabilizer from private water supply tube well for using direct connection.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately.

