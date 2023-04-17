UrduPoint.com

Five Persons Fainted After Taking Milk Soda, Hospitalized By Rescue 1122

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Five members of a family fell unconscious after consuming milk soda and were hospitalized by Rescue 1122 after first aid treatment, Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday

The spokesman said they received a call from Mazhar Hussain that his family members including wife Safia Bibi, daughter Tahira, children including granddaughter Hadia, grandson Wali, and son Faheem Ali fell unconscious. Rescuers reached their home at Purani Chain Mari, a suburban area of Multan, and shifted them to Nishtar Hospital after first aid treatment.

Mazhar told APP that a person namely Shahzeb whom he had slapped a few days back over an issue and their relative Sawera Bibi might be involved in it. He said Sawera who had served milk soda Sunday night and Shahzeb were missing since then.

He said he had filed an application with Qutabpur police station citing allegations that Shahzeb kidnapped Sawera and escaped. Police started investigation.

