Five persons held for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in its crackdown against illegal weapons netted five accused from different areas besides recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Perwadhai, Banni, Gujar Khan, Saddar beroni, Chonta Police launched crackdown against illegal weapons holders and managed to arrested five accused namely Abdul Jabbar, Babar Ali, Mukaram Khan, Taimoor.

Police also recovered 4 pistols 30 bore, 1 riffle 12 bore with ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.