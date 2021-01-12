UrduPoint.com
Five Persons Held For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Five persons held for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in its crackdown against illegal weapons netted five accused from different areas besides recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Naseerabad, Civil Line, Morgah, Chontra launched crackdown against illegal weapons holders and managed to arrested five accused namely Suleman, Faraz, Muhammad Raees, Khurram Hameed and Ghulam Mujtaba.

Police also recovered 5 pistols 30 bore, 1 riffle 12 bore with ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them while investigation was underway.

