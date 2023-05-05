UrduPoint.com

Five Persons Including Three Real Brothers Killed Due To Old Enmity

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Unidentified armed persons gunned down five persons including three real brothers, riding in a car, near Mirokhan chowk, Octori post No. 7, Larkana city, on Friday, in the jurisdiction of Waleed Police Station of Larkana and the killers escaped from the scene, police said

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Unidentified armed persons gunned down five persons including three real brothers, riding in a car, near Mirokhan chowk, Octori post No. 7, Larkana city, on Friday, in the jurisdiction of Waleed Police Station of Larkana and the killers escaped from the scene, police said.

According to police reports, the two persons namely Amjad Solangi and Majid Solangi who were released from Central Jail Larkana and three others including Shoukat Ali Solangi (Brother), Amir Ali Solangi (Cousin) and other Najamuddin Chandio came to pick them from Central Jail.

All five persons were riding in a car No. BBM-081, on the way to village Mian Rato Solangi in Warah Taluka of Kamber-Shahdadkot. When their Car reach near Mirokhan chowk, Octori post No. 7, Larkana city, the killers ring in two separate cars and started indiscriminate firing on them and as a result of which all the five people sitting in the car were killed, police said.

They were identified as three real brothers namely Amjad Solangi, Majid Solangi, Shoukat Solangi, Amir Ali Solangi(Causion) and Najamuddin Chandio(Car driver). The killers escaped from the scene, area police said.

An old enmity between Solangis and Mugheris caused these murders, police reports said.

According to Police reports so far, the deceased and the alleged killers belong to the same area of Village Mian Rato Solangi, near Lalu Ronak of Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

The SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran has formed teams to arrest the alleged killers.

The bodies were handed over by the area police to the heirs after post-mortem at CMC Hospital Larkana.

Further investigations of the incident have also been started by the Larkana police.

