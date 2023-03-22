UrduPoint.com

Five Persons Including Two Women Injured Due To Quake In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Reports regarding injuries of five persons including two women have been received so far after the severe earthquake that jolted different cities in the country on Tuesday night.

The spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilal Faizi informed that incidents of walls and ceiling collapse were received from five districts of KP including Swabi, Chitral, Buner, Lower Dir and Mardan.

Rescue 1122 is on high alert for meeting any emergency and people are asked to call 1122 in case of any emergency.

