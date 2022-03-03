UrduPoint.com

Five Persons Injured As Truck Overturns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :At least five persons and six animals were injured as a truck loaded with livestock overturned near Shah Jamal road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources,a mini truck which was loaded with animals was heading to Muzaffargarh , when it reached near Shah Jamal road it collided with a speeding van and overturned.

Two cows and three goats got injured, while five persons which were looking after the animals in the truck also wounded badly.

Rescuers shifted the injured animals to Civil Veterinary Hospital Muzaffargarh and wounded workers to District Head Quarter Hospital Muzaffargarh for treatment.

>