Five Persons Injured In Altercation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM

HASSAN ABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Five persons here on Monday received injuries in altercation between the two groups.

The Rescue 1122 sources said the incidents occurred near Rose Marriage Hall.

The Rescue 1122 team gave first aids to the injured, they said, adding that the critical injured had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).

The injured were identified as as Furhad 40 years, Imran 32 years, Sana Ullah 26 years, Abdul Qadir 18 years and Basharat 52 years old, they added.

