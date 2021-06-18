Five persons injured in an explosion of transformer

(@FahadShabbir)

Five persons were injured in an explosion of a transformer, which belonged to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), in Islamabad area here Friday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Five persons were injured in an explosion of a transformer, which belonged to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), in Islamabad area here Friday evening.

According to the police, the transformer caught fire and its fuel fell over the people who were moving on the road.

The injured, who sustained burns wounds, were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The injured include 14 years old Muhammad Bilal, 20 years old Ali Umar, 30 years old Abdul Samad, 35 years old Muhammad Junaid and 40 years old Muhammad Sajjad.

The area's power supply also disrupted following the explosion.