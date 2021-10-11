Five persons injured in road accident

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Five persons including three "Patwaris" (Field Revenue Assistants) received serious injuries as their car collided with a passenger van, near Shiekh Fazil, in tehsil Burewala, on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 team, Muhammad Mumtaz, Muhammad Luqmaan, Sajjad Anwar (Patwaris), Muhammad Usman (Numberdar) and Ahsan (Driver) were heading to Chechawatni when their vehicle collided with another van and resultantly, they sustained serious injuries.

Later, they were shifted to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital by Rescue 1122.