Five persons injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :At least five persons including two brothers sustained injuries in a collision between truck and car near at Baseera bypass DG Khan road on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a car collided with truck due to wrong crossing by truck at Baseera bypass in which five persons sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Indus hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Mansoor, Allah Wadhaya, Muhammad Tufail and Akram.