Five Persons Killed As Car Overturned Near Talhar Town In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:38 PM

Five persons including three women were killed as a car overturned near Talhar town of district Badin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Five persons including three women were killed as a car overturned near Talhar town of district Badin.

According to reports, a car carrying a family overturned near Talhar city resulting in the death of five people including three women.

Ms. Shahnaz w/o Yousuf Chandio, Maiza d/o Yousuf Chandio, Meeran w/o Urs, Sattar s/o Urs and a new born child were among those who had lost their lives in the accident.

