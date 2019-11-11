Five Persons Killed As Car Overturned Near Talhar Town In Hyderabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:38 PM
Five persons including three women were killed as a car overturned near Talhar town of district Badin
According to reports, a car carrying a family overturned near Talhar city resulting in the death of five people including three women.
Ms. Shahnaz w/o Yousuf Chandio, Maiza d/o Yousuf Chandio, Meeran w/o Urs, Sattar s/o Urs and a new born child were among those who had lost their lives in the accident.