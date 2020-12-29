Five persons killed in different incidents

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Five persons, including two women, were killed in Khairpur and Shikarpur in different incidents.

According to local Police on Tursday, some unidentified accused opened fire at a shop, in which the shop owner Muhammad Hassan Samitio was killed, while Liaquat Larik injured in a local Bazaar of Subhodero taluka, district Khairpur.

Policec said some armed motorcyclists opened fire that killed three people, and escaped. The robbers shot dead a woman Begum Khatoon w/o Niaz Lashari, when they offered resistance during the robbery.

They said the police have recovered a body of a youth, identified as Zameer Bhatti from Doulatpur, Nawabshah.