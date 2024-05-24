Five Persons Killed In Exchange Of Firing Between Two Rival Groups
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) As many as five persons were killed as a result of firing between two rival groups with five other injured here on Friday, an official of the Chamkani Police Station told media men.
The incident of the cross firing between the two rival groups accused in the jurisdiction of the Chamkani police Station, the Police official said.
As a result of firing between two parties, five people were injured, Police said. Three people died from one side and two from the other side, Police officials informed the media men.
According to the Police, there was a property dispute between the two rival groups. Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. Syed Niaz Ali Shah, Babar, Wasiullah, Jameel Shamil and a policeman are among the dead. Injured Iftikhar was shifted to hospital for medical assistance, police said.
