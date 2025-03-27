Five persons killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Five persons, including women and children, died on Thursday as a car overturned and fell into a canal due to over speeding near Refugee Camp, Khatkoo Shah.

The Rescue 1122 sources said that rescue teams shifted the injured and the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).

The bodies including two women, a man and two children, they added.

