Five Peshawar police stations selected for setting up simple justice centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Five police stations have been selected in Peshawar for establishment of 'Asaan Insaf Marakiz' (simple justice centers) for swift resolution of people's problems,improved service delivery and better policing in Khyber pakhtunkhawa.

"Initially, three centers would be established at urban areas and two in rural areas of Peshawar. In rural areas, these centers would be setup at police stations Chamkani located on main GT Road near Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway and Badabar in south of Peshawar," an official in KP Police told APP on Tuesday. In urban areas, police stations Hayatabad, Faqirabad and University Town were selected for Asan Insaf Marakiz.

Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan has recently discussed this key initiative of KP Police with Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra who assured full support for its implementation.

Under the plan, these police stations would be digitalized and connected online with CCPO and IGP Offices through IT technology.

Likewise, welcome desks would be setup at these police stations to facilitate complainants who would be treated with dignity and respect besides swift action would be taken for resolution of their problems.

"In these police stations, welcome desks would replace reporting rooms where all modern facilities would be available.

" Later on,this initiative would be extended to other police stations of Peshawar.

The official said police stations were being increased in KP for better policing and controlling of crimes.

To strength infrastructure, enhance capacity of police, ex levy and Khasdar force and reduce load on existing police stations, IGP Khyber Pakthunkhwa Dr Sanullah Abbasi had taken principle decision to increase police stations and provide extensive professional training to Khasadars and Levy personnel after their merger into KP Police.

The IGP had recently laid foundation stone of new police stations at Janikhel in Bannu and Zaida in Swabi districts.

Three months professional training to Levy and Khasdars was underway in 18 different professional training centers and schools in three phases to enhance their capacity and professional competence.

Two phases of training were already completed in which 10,960 officials trained on matters related to awareness about laws, fighting skills against countering of terrorism incidents, riot, effective handling of weapons and firing techniques.

Similarly,professional training to 2,926 officials continued in different training schools of KP Police that would be completed in first week of May.