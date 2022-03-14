UrduPoint.com

Five Petrol Pumps Sealed For Selling Petrol On High Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Five petrol pumps sealed for selling petrol on high rates

City administration on Monday morning launched a mega crack down against those involved in artificial inflation and selling petrol on high rates across the city and sealed five petrol pumps

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :City administration on Monday morning launched a mega crack down against those involved in artificial inflation and selling petrol on high rates across the city and sealed five petrol pumps.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, price control magistrates launched a crack down against price violators and sealed Ahmed Petrol Pump, Naveed Petrolium, Khalid Petrol Pump, Salik Petrolium and Al-wafa Petrol Pump. The pumps were sealed on the spot and a fine of Rs,45 thousand rupees was imposed on all owners while separate cases were also registered against them under price control act.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Price All

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

35 minutes ago
 CDA to start metro bus trial run from April

CDA to start metro bus trial run from April

24 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 73876 cusecs water

IRSA releases 73876 cusecs water

27 seconds ago
 Russia and Ukraine to hold talks

Russia and Ukraine to hold talks

28 seconds ago
 Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, s ..

Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures: report

2 minutes ago
 Govt, allies partners on same page: Asad Umer

Govt, allies partners on same page: Asad Umer

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>