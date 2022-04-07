Five Petrol Pumps sealed in Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :In a crackdown on Thursday District Administration sealed five petrol pumps in a Jampur area for selling petrol on higher rates.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, city government launched a crack down against illegal petrol pumps across the district.

The team raided and sealed following petrol pumps; Ghazlani Petroleum, Sherwani Petroleum, Naveed Petroleum, Mubarak Khial Petroleum and Taaj Petroleum who were found selling petrol to public against control rates. The cases were registered against the owners under overcharging act.