Five pilferers held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused for power theft.

According to the police, on a report of Gepco officials, Abdul Qaddus, Afzaal, Abbas, Najam and Imdad were arrested for power theft.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.