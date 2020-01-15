UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Pilferers Held In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Five pilferers held in Sialkot

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused for power theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused for power theft.

According to the police, on a report of Gepco officials, Abdul Qaddus, Afzaal, Abbas, Najam and Imdad were arrested for power theft.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Sustainability a way of working, lifestyle, corner ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS FBS organised Best Teacher Award Ceremony

11 minutes ago

Amin discusses air quality agenda with US Science ..

7 minutes ago

Ex PM Nawaz used health card as pretext for moving ..

4 minutes ago

Utility Stores liabilities stand at Rs 15.616 bill ..

7 minutes ago

Putin proposes referendum on boosting parliament's ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.