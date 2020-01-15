Five Pilferers Held In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:30 PM
The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused for power theft
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused for power theft.
According to the police, on a report of Gepco officials, Abdul Qaddus, Afzaal, Abbas, Najam and Imdad were arrested for power theft.
The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.