Five Poets, Writers Get Cash Awards For Creative Work

Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab advisor on Agriculture Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti Friday distributed cash awards among five literary personalities of district Muzaffargarh on their creative work in Seraiki as well as urdu languages.

Speaking at a ceremony, Dasti said that Punjab government was committed to welfare of literary personalities and encourage them to keep contributing to society and highlighting their culture and traditions He said, chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was well aware of the financial troubles of poets and writers and has devised a policy for their encourgement and welfare.

Punjab advisor on agriculture handed over Rs 40,000 cheque to local poetess Shahida Alvi on her book titled "Guweer", Rs 40,000 cheque to poet Faiz Bakhsh on his book titled "Thal Vas", Rs 40,000 to poet Muhammad Sonhara on his book titled 'Samandar Di Treh", Rs 40,000 to poet Mazhar Hussain on his book titled "Nakhera Na Honda", and Rs 45000 to a writer Muzammil Siddiqui on his book titled "Mitti Ka Qarz".

Deputy director information Muhammad Shahzad, president press club A. B Mujahid, general secretary Azam Baloch and others were present.

Poets and writers thanked CM Usman Buzdar and secretary information and culture Raja Jahangir Anwar on recognizing their work.

