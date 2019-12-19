UrduPoint.com
Five-point Agenda On Climate Change To Bring Green Revolution: Experts

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

Five-point agenda on climate change to bring green revolution: experts

Experts said on Thursday that federal government's five-point agenda for climate change mitigation would bring about a green revolution in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Experts said on Thursday that Federal government's five-point agenda for climate change mitigation would bring about a green revolution in the country.

Talking to APP, Environmental Protection Department (EPD) senior official Nasim-ur-Rehman said that through effective mitigation and adaptation measures, Pakistan could fight climate change issues to save its future generations from dire consequences.

Giving details of the agenda, he said that it included planting 10 billion trees, transforming transport into electric vehicle, 30 per cent clean energy transformation target by 2030, materialising nature-based solutions, making Pakistan plastic-bag free country and recharge Pakistan programme to tackle floods.

Expert on Mangrove forests Dr Mehmood Khalid Qamar said that mangrove forests were of great importance due to high carbon sequestration capacity and Pakistan was the only country in the world where the mangrove forest cover was growing.

He said that Pakistan, under ten-billion-tree tsunami project, would plant one billion mangrove trees in its costal areas.

The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) official sources said that Pakistan's efforts and contribution to combat climate change such as billion-tree tsunami, growing Mangrove forest cover, Clean & Green Pakistan programme, Pakistan's recharge programme had got global recognition and appreciation at the the major world forums.

