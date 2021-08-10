Five police constables suspended

Five police constables were suspended and 11 others were served show-cause notices over absence from duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Five police constables were suspended and 11 others were served show-cause notices over absence from duty.

A police spokesperson on Tuesday said Superintendent Police Punjab Constabulary Abdul Latif Tahirchecked attendance of officials and found 16 constables absent.

He suspended constables Muhammad Waseem, Amad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Shakeel Bashir, and Qadeer while showcause notices were served to Adil Hamza, Fakhar Ali, Jahanzeb, Naimatullah, Fakhar Shehzad, Allah Ditta, Hafeez, Usman, Imran, Wasim Akram, and Tahir Abbas.