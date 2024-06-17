Five police officers died in Hub after their vehicle overturned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Five cops martyred on Monday while three others injured as the result of police mobile overturned in Hub, Karachi.

According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the incident occurred near wandar Dubai Mosque when a police mobile lost control due to a tire burst, resulting in a fatal crash claiming five lives and leaving three others injured.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital for speedy recovery.