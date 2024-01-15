Five police officers outshined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The district police awarded certificates to five police officers over their outstanding performance here.

A police spokesperson said on Monday that the officers including four Station House Officers (SHOs) were given CC-III certificates by SSP Operation Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan.

According to details, SHO Saddar police Rai Aftab Wasim was given certificate over busting dacoit gangs and completion of challans of about 150 cases. SHO Batala Colony Junaid Nazir Gujjar and ASI Rizwan Javed were awarded certificates over arresting dacoit gangs, drug peddlers and gamblers besides streamlining property related cases.

SHO Chak Jhumra Rana Asim, SHO Peoples Colony Rana Arshad Mahmood were also among the officers who received certificates.