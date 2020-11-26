Five police officers transferred

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani on Thursday issued orders of transfer and posting of five senior police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani on Thursday issued orders of transfer and posting of five senior police officers.

According to a notification, Taimoor Khan, additional SP Headquarters Rawalpindi has been transferred and posted as senior traffic officer, Lahore.

Hammad Raza Qureshi senior traffic officer Lahore has been transferred and posted as SSP Headquarters Punjab Constabulary Farooq Abad.

Asif Mehmood SPCI Rawalpindi has been transferred and posted as SP Special Branch Rawalpindi region.

Awaiting Hassan Afzal as AIG Investigation South Punjab and awaiting Saeed Zeeshan Haider has been posted as SSP Operations Multan.