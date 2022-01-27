UrduPoint.com

Five Police Officers Transferred

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Five police officers transferred

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday issued orders for transfers and postings of five police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday issued orders for transfers and postings of five police officers.

APSO to IG Punjab Muhammad Waqar Azeem has been posted as SP Operations Model Town, Lahore against a vacant post. Earlier to this Waqar Azeem has served as SP City Gujranwala, SP City Peshawar and SP Operations Mardan. He is considered as one of the most professional, honest, brave and experienced officers of Pakistan Police Service.

SSP research and analysis CTD Punjab Lahore Mansoorul Haq Rana has been posted as AIG Development CPO Punjab, whereas AIG Development CPO Punjab Lahore Ameer Abdullah Niazi has been posted as SSP research and analysis CTD Punjab Lahore.

Likewise, Addl SP Dolphin Squad Lahore Rashid Hidayat has been posted as Addl. SP Security Lahore against a vacant post. Addl. SP Operations Model Town Lahore Saad Azeez has been posted as Addl. SP Dolphin Squad Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Police Punjab Rashid Mardan Gujranwala Post

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks role of judiciary, le ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks role of judiciary, legal fraternity for implementin ..

1 minute ago
 Provision of best medical facilities to people pri ..

Provision of best medical facilities to people priority of government: Commissio ..

1 minute ago
 PTI govt to continue work for rule of law in count ..

PTI govt to continue work for rule of law in country: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 ITP decides to ban entry of vehicles with unauthor ..

ITP decides to ban entry of vehicles with unauthorized number plates in Red Zone ..

1 minute ago
 Students urged to prepare for future challenges : ..

Students urged to prepare for future challenges : Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif

1 minute ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Countries Did N ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Countries Did Not Assume Obligation to Protec ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>