UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Police Officials Including Two SHOs Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Five police officials including two SHOs suspended

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed on Monday suspended five police officials including heads of two police stations over dereliction of duties and involvement in corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed on Monday suspended five police officials including heads of two police stations over dereliction of duties and involvement in corruption.

The inquiry has been marked to the Senior Superintendent of Police (CTD) after suspension of these police officials with directions to submit report within a week, a police spokesman said. The suspended police officials include Station House Officer (SHO) of Koral police station Syed Ishtiaq Hussain Shah, SHO Nilore police station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hanif, OSI Operations Division Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif, Head Constable and Assistant to OSI Muhammad Yameen and Constable Muhammad Asad serving at Sabzi Mandi police station.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed also issued orders of reshuffling of SHOs of various police stations. As per order, SHO Sihala police station Inspector Asjad Mehmud has been appointed as SHO Koral, SHO Shalimar Inspector Malik Bashir as SHO Sihala, Inspector Sattar Baig as SHO Nilore, while Sub-Inspector Salman Shah serving at CIA has been appointed as SHO Shalimar police station.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption is pursued in Islamabad Police. An accountability system has been introduced to monitor performance of the police officials, he said adding that disciplinary action is being ensured against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability system helps in improving the performance of any department and working of the staff can be easily judged through it.

He said that such accountability system would continue in future and those performing well would be encouraged. The DIG (Operations) further directed all police official to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Police Poor Police Station CIA All

Recent Stories

Resumption of Production in China to Keep Oil Pric ..

40 seconds ago

Investors of Rs. 40000 prize bond withdraw Rs. 253 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE welcomes formation of new Iraqi Government hea ..

11 minutes ago

Eight Sub-Inspectors promoted in Sargodha

41 seconds ago

DC urges traders not to increase prices during loc ..

43 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to work with e ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.