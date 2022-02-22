Five police personnel injured in IED blast on police van

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) ::At-least five police officials got injured in a remote control blast near a police van deployed for polio duty at Ibrahim bridge on Maddi road Gara in Tehsil Kulachi, said DPO.

The injured officials including driver of the van were shifted to District Headquarters hospital, while the vehicle was completely destroyed in the attack. District Police Officer Najam ul Hassan reached on the spot along with police squad and bomb disposal squad which cordoned off the area and started search operation.

Counter Terrorism Police (CTP) registered cases against unknown persons and arrested several suspicious persons from the spot and started interrogation.

Later, the DPO visited the injured police officials at DHQ hospital and directed the hospital administration to provide them all facilities. He also directed police officials deployed with polio teams to remain high alert during the vaccination drive and keep eye on suspicious persons.