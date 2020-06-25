UrduPoint.com
Five Police Personnel Transferred

Thu 25th June 2020

CPO Suhail Ch transferred and posted five Station House Officers (SHO) here on Thursday

According to notification issued, two Inspectors-- Muhammad Sarwar and Muhammad Ashfaq were posted as SHOs D-Type Colony police station and Sandal Bar police stations respectively.

Inspector Abdul Jabbar was transferred from Factory area police station and posted at Razaabad police station. Inspector Amir Saleem from Saddar to Factory area and Inspector Abid Hussain from Sandal Bar to Saddar police station.

