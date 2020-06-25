Five police personnel transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

CPO Suhail Ch transferred and posted five Station House Officers (SHO) here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :CPO Suhail Ch transferred and posted five Station House Officers (SHO) here on Thursday.

According to notification issued, two Inspectors-- Muhammad Sarwar and Muhammad Ashfaq were posted as SHOs D-Type Colony police station and Sandal Bar police stations respectively.

Inspector Abdul Jabbar was transferred from Factory area police station and posted at Razaabad police station. Inspector Amir Saleem from Saddar to Factory area and Inspector Abid Hussain from Sandal Bar to Saddar police station.